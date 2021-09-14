O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,408 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 457,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

