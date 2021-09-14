Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $268,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

