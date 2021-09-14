Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,526 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,186,031 shares of company stock valued at $224,190,855. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

