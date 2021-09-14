Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD opened at $269.50 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

