Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,197 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after purchasing an additional 868,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.99 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.