Analysts Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Eargo posted earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $20.31 on Friday. Eargo has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $795.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.