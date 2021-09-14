Brokerages Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Five9 posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

FIVN stock opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a one year low of $116.93 and a one year high of $211.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.31.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,363 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

