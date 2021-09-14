Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total value of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $27,256,835. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $611.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.78.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

