Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 218 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

