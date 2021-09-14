Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,211 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,197,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAC opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

