Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $2.55. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%.

SC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $917,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $558,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

