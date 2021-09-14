Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

