Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $141,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.13. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.