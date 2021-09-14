WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,053 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,649,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

