Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,347 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,446 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of South State worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in South State by 27.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after purchasing an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in South State by 22.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,086 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,586,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

SSB stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

