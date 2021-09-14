Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URA. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

