Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,925,000 after purchasing an additional 321,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,317,000 after purchasing an additional 329,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $32,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ING shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

