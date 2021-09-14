BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 22,045 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,045 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

