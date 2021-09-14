BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

