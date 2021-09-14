Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.