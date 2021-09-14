WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.