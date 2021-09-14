Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

LOPE opened at $87.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

