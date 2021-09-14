Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.