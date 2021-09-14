WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.