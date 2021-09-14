Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Ares Capital by 397.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in Ares Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

