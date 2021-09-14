Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

