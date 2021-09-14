Duality Advisers LP Takes $366,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

