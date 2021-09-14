Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4,465.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 100,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

