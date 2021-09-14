Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $746.34 million, a PE ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 1.08.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

