First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

