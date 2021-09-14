First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 105 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after buying an additional 35,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $289.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

