Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 6.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,774.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $964,565. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLYS opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

