Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Janus International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $310,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $3,561,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 over the last 90 days.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:JBI opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

