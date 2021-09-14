First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Alleghany by 1.8% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 18.4% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Alleghany by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Alleghany by 6.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $634.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $668.76 and its 200-day moving average is $672.74. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

