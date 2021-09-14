First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 100 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 125.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 99.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

RBC stock opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

