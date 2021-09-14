Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Medallia by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Medallia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Medallia by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Medallia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLA. Craig Hallum downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 330,752 shares of company stock worth $10,744,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.