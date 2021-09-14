Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tronox by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tronox by 96.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 346.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 100,166 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth about $340,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.63. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $25.48.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

