Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.66. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Match Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.34. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a 52-week low of $100.61 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.