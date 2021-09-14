Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $372.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.17. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

