Credit Agricole S A Invests $31,000 in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 155.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $52,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Shares of NNDM opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.35.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.