Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 114.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 368.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

