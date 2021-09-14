Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,090,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,678,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

