Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,947 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

LPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock worth $41,340,942. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.