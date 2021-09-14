Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

