Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 112.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,911,000 after purchasing an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,636 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after buying an additional 1,051,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,983,000 after buying an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,693,000 after buying an additional 123,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.