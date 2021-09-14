Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,977 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 83,435 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 4,046,200 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

PGRE stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.45. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

