Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Weibo by 312.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at $44,304,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 1,420.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 361,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 682.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WB stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

