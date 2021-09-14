Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 29.1% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $459.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.53 and a 200 day moving average of $391.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.