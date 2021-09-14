Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Weibo by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Weibo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

