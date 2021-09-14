Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $568,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.